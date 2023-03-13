Bali to Doha, travel blogger Nevil Patel recommends best places for summer vacation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Best places for summer vacation

Those sunny summer days are almost here, and we are sure you have already started planning an exotic holiday, haven't you? Well, if you are looking for a few places to try this summer, you need not look any further. Popular travel blogger, Nevil Patel has shared a list of the top travel destinations and the best highlights to put on your bucket list this summer vacation. So let's get started!

1. Manali-Kasol

Manali is the best for trips in the summer. Nevil says, "The scenic views and climate here will ooze the winds of refreshment and newness into you. Both Manali and Kasol are loved for being a bliss for travellers' hearts, and all the hype around these two places is true." So, when are you taking a trip here?

2. Pahalgam

The next beauty is Pahalgam. You must have already heard enough about it. This untouched, gorgeous natural beauty is a feast for the eyes and senses. The place is submerged in lush greenery and alluring Himalayan ranges. Pahalgam calls for some moments of utter relaxation and amusement at nature's own home.

3. Munnar

The most surreal and breathtaking hill station of Munnar is primarily famous for its tea estates, exotic lush greenery, and craggy peaks. This place is the beauty of Kerela. It is not only home to endemic and highly endangered species like the Nilgiri Thar and the Neelakurinji, but also one of the best hill stations in India, where you can relish your summers.

4. Bali

Bali needs no introduction. The exotic island tops the list of places to check out next summer. After being charmed by the beauty of Bali during his last visit, Nevil suggests this place for your summer spree. With a rich culture and heritage, you will be mesmerised by everything on this stunning island beach.

5. Doha

If you are looking for a special place to spend the summer holidays, Doha is your place. With a staggering number of tourist attractions, you will be tempted to explore every inch of the place. The mix of history, architecture, and culture will add to the novelty of your trip.

