6 best honeymoon destinations in India for summers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @1SHDEEP Honeymoon destination for Indian Summers

As the wedding season has already started, many newly wedded couples are planning a romantic trip soon to spend their honeymoon period. As it is one of the very first steps that the couple takes post their marriage, outstation vacations post wedding can be one of the better ways to know your partner better and be comfortable around them. If you are planning a honeymoon trip soon, consider these places in India to spend some lovely moments with your better half during the summer season.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling can be a good option to visit in the summer. Darjeeling which is a city in West Bengal welcomes many tourists, especially during June. After listening to the city's name, one starts to imagine toy trains and tea gardens, but the city has more to offer to its visitors. One can go to Tiger Hills, Peace Pagoda, Sandakphu Trek, Rimbik, Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop, etc.

Gulmarg

It is one of the most touristy places when it comes to spending some best moments of your life with your spouse. Gulmarg is situated in the Baramulla district of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where people from all across the globe come to enjoy its beauty, especially during summers because of snowfall. Couples who love nature and adventure mostly chose Gulmarg for their honeymoon.

Lakshadweep

Lately, one of the preferred honeymoon destinations for newlyweds is Lakshadweep. It is a group of 36 islands that has a lot of greenery and pristine beaches. The places to visit here include Kalpeni Island, Agatti Island, Minicoy Island, Pitti Bird Sanctuary, Kadmat Island, Kavaratti Island, Marine Museum, Andretti Island, and Amindivi Island among others.

Leh Ladakh

You can also visit Leh Ladakh for your honeymoon. During the time of summer season especially from April to July, it is one of the coldest places in India with white snow-capped mountains, ice glaciers, and cold dessert. Most loved places there are Zanskar Valley, Pangong Tso Lake, Nubra Valley, Shanti Stupa, Thiksey Monastery, and Namgyal Semo Gonpa among others.

Manali

Manali which is situated in Himachal Pradesh is India’s favourite honeymoon spot. People love to visit this hill station during summer. The famous tourist places in Manali are Rohtang Pass, Jogine falls Solang Valley, Bhrigu Lake, and Hidimba Temple. Couples can enjoy adventure sports like hiking, trekking, paragliding, etc. The best time to go to Manali is from April to July.

Uttarakhand

There are so many places one can visit on their honeymoon trip in Uttarakhand, which is covered by the high peaks of the Himalayas. People love to explore Mussoorie, Nainital, Almora, Auli, and Kausani among others. If you are a big nature lover and an adventure sports freak then you should plan a trip to Uttrakhand between March to June.