What is Monkey Branching in relationships? 5 ways to protect yourself from being a victim

Relationships are complex and can be challenging to navigate at times. While we may enter into a relationship with the hope of building a strong and lasting connection with our partner, things don't always go as planned. One issue that has become increasingly common in modern relationships is "monkey branching." In this article, we will delve into what exactly monkey branching is, why people do it, and most importantly, how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.

What is Monkey Branching?

Monkey branching is a term that has been popularised by relationship experts and bloggers in recent years. It originated from the idea of a monkey swinging from one branch to another, never fully committing to one branch and always looking for the next best option. In the context of relationships, it refers to someone being in a committed relationship but still actively pursuing other romantic options. This can mean flirting with other people, going on dates, or even starting a new relationship while still being in a current one.

How to protect yourself from being a victim of Monkey Branching?

If you are currently in a relationship or looking to enter one, here are five ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim of monkey branching:

Trust your instincts and pay attention to any red flags or gut feelings you may have about your partner's behaviour.

Communication is key in any relationship. Make sure to have open and honest communication with your partner about your expectations and boundaries.

It's crucial to set clear boundaries in any relationship. Let your partner know what is and isn't acceptable behaviour for you.

Building self-esteem and confidence can help protect you from falling victim to monkey branching.

If you notice any warning signs of monkey branching, such as your partner constantly flirting with other people or making excuses to spend time alone with others, don't ignore them. Addressing these issues early on can prevent further harm and potentially save the relationship.

Remember, a healthy and committed relationship is built on trust, respect, and open communication.

