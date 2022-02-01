Valentine Week 2022 Full List: When is Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day & other special days

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Valentine Week 2022 Full List

The month of love is air. The second week of February marks the time of love, happiness and merriment as people all over the world celebrate Valentine Week. Beginning with Rose Day on February 7, the week loaded with romance ends with Valentine's Day on February 14th. During this time, couples plan romantic dates for each other and charm their partners with many special gestures. Every year, people get excited to know the date sheet of Valentine's week that includes days like-- Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine's Day.

This week is not just celebrated by couples but those who want to approach their love interest also take this as an opportunity to express their feelings in creative ways. These seven days of love are celebrated with great enthusiasm and malls, restaurants, pubs, etc are all drenched in red decoration. If you are also planning to celebrate these days and don't want to miss out, check out the Valentine Week 2022 full list here.

February 7th, Monday: Rose Day

As the name suggests, on this day, couples or friends give each others roses of various colours. every colour has its own significance. While red means love, the black rose stands for enemity.

February 8th, Tuesday: Propose Day

This is the day when you can express your love to your crush or partner. Propose him/her in a special day and mark the memory of a lifetime.

February 9th, Wednesday: Chocolate Day

Chocolates add sweetness to the relationship. Surprise your loved one or your friends with chocolates. You can bake chocolate cakes or brownies to make it even more special.

February 10th, Thursday: Teddy Day

A Teddy is a token of your love. Gift a Teddy to your loved one and witness their face break into a wide smile on this day.

February 11th, Friday: Promise Day

Promise your partner that you will make them happy at every step of the way and support them in their life choices.

February 12th, Saturday: Hug Day

A hug says it all what the words can’t describe.

February 13th, Sunday: Kiss Day

The day just before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day and it represents love, affection and passion.

February 14th, Monday: Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love.