Is your partner 'Gaslighting' you? 5 warning signs to look out for

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Warning signs of Gaslighting to look out for in a relationship.

Gaslighting is a form of emotional manipulation where one partner tries to make the other doubt their own reality, causing them to question their thoughts, feelings and memories. It is a common tactic used by abusers to gain power and control over their victims. Gaslighting can have a devastating effect on a person's mental and emotional well-being, leading to anxiety, self-doubt and a loss of self-confidence. In this article, we will discuss the warning signs of gaslighting and what you can do if you suspect your partner is gaslighting you.

They constantly undermine your feelings and experiences

One of the first signs that your partner may be gaslighting you is when they consistently dismiss or invalidate your feelings and experiences. They may tell you that you are being too sensitive or that your emotions are irrational. Gaslighters will make you feel like your emotions are not valid and that you are overreacting to situations. They may even twist your words and use them against you, making you question if you said something different or if you even said it at all.

They deny or minimise their actions

Another red flag of gaslighting is when your partner denies or minimises their actions. For example, they may say things like "I never said that" or "You're imagining things" when confronted about something they did or said. Gaslighters will make excuses for their behaviour or shift the blame onto others, making it seem like their actions were not as bad as they were made out to be.

They isolate you from friends and family

Gaslighters often try to isolate their victims from their support system, including friends and family. They may discourage you from spending time with your loved ones, making excuses for why you can't see them or why they are not good for you. This isolation tactic is used by abusers to gain control over their victims and make them dependent on them.

They use manipulation and guilt-tripping to get what they want

Gaslighters are masters at manipulation and guilt-tripping. They may use tactics such as silent treatment, sulking, or playing the victim to get what they want. They will make you feel guilty for not giving in to their demands and may even twist the situation to make it seem like you are the one who is at fault.

They make you question your sanity

Gaslighting is all about making the victim doubt their own sanity. Gaslighters will constantly make you question your thoughts, feelings, and memories, causing you to feel confused and insecure. They may use phrases like "You're crazy" or "You're losing your mind" to undermine your sense of self and make you feel like you are the problem.

Remember that gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse and it is not your fault. No one deserves to be treated this way in a relationship. If you suspect gaslighting in your relationship, do not ignore the warning signs. Take action to protect yourself and seek help if needed.

ALSO READ: Are you being 'cookie-jarred'? Learn about this new dating trend and ways to avoid it