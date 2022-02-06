Happy Rose Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp messages

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Rose Day

It is that time of the year when the air is filled with love, romance and cupids arrows. Valentine's day is not just a day but it is an emotion that people celebrate the whole week. The week starts from February 7 and ends on February 14. It is with Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and ends with Valentines Day. To begin with the first day of the week, lovers greet each other with a red rose ahead of the propose day. It is a celebration of expressing true feelings towards people you love, making them feel valued in life.

Rose Day is not just confined to celebrating with your partner, but you can also make this a day to let your friends and loved ones feel admired and appreciated. Different color of roses have a unique significance and you can pick as per your choice. In case, you are struggling to write a sweet message for your special someone, here we bring some heartfelt wishes, quotes, some HD images and wallpapers that you can send to your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of togetherness and love.

Happy Rose Day 2022: Wishes and Quotes

I asked God for a rose and he gave me a garden, I ask God for a drop of water and he gave me an ocean, I asked God for an angel and he gave me you!

This Rose Day, I pray to God that the thorns on your life's path be vanished and it is filled with the beautiful petals of love, blessings and friendship. Happy Rose Day, sweetheart!

A rose delivers the message of love. Because something that is unspoken should not remain unheard.

You entered into my life with a fragrance of joy, You are just like a beautiful rose. Happy Rose Day!

Fragrance cannot be defined without a rose just as love can't be defined without you.

Out of all the unique ways of expressing love, I choose a romantic bunch of red roses for you that speak of my deep love for you…With all the warm hugs and kisses, wishing you a vivacious Rose Day, love.

Happy Rose Day 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers to Download

Wish you all a very Happy Rose Day!!