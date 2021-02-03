Image Source : FILE IMAGE Valentine's Day 2021 Date Sheet: Celebrate Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day & other special days on these dates

With the onset of the month of February, a smile automatically comes on the faces of the lovebirds. It's the week where the air is filled with love, all thanks to the Valentine's week. Not just V'Day, but the whole week is filled with days where we see exchange of gifts and wishes taking place. But before February 14, people every year get excited to know the date sheet of the Valentine's week that includes days like-- Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, Promise Day, teddy day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. These days begin from February 7 and ends with the day of love aka Valentine's Day on February 14. It is a special opportunity for those who wish to exspress their love for a person. So better be prepared!

These seven days of love are celebrated with great enthusiasm and malls, restaurants, pubs, etc are all drenched in red decoration. Now that your plan to celebrate these days is all set, have a look at the entire date sheet of Valentine’s Week so that you do don’t miss out on any day.

February 7th, Sunday: Rose Day

On Rose Day, lovers give roses as a symbol of their love and affection. Every colour of the flower signifies a different emotion so choose before you give it to your loved one.

February 8th, Monday: Propose Day

The second day of Valentine's week is Propose Day. The best opportunity this day brings to spill out your feeling for your crush in the most romantic way.

February 9th, Tuesday: Chocolate Day

The third day of the Valentine Week is Chocolate day. Everyone loves chocolate on every occasion of happiness and on this day, you can impress your partner by giving him/her chocolate of their favorite flavour.

February 10th, Wednesday: Teddy Day

The fourth day of Valentine's Week is Teddy Day. As the name suggests, loved ones exchange Teddy bears on this day with adorable messages.

February 11th, Thursday: Promise Day

The fifth day is Promise Day. The day you make meaningful promises to your loved ones and give them the surety that you will be by their side forever.

February 12th, Friday: Hug Day

A hug says it all what the words can’t describe.

February 13th, Saturday: Kiss Day

The day which every couple waits for eagerly! The day just before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day and it represents love, affection and passion.

February 14th, Sunday: Valentine’s Day

The day of love falls o February 14 every year and is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love.