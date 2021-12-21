'Men don't like forward girls' is a myth; flip the age-old dating advice & follow these tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Flip the age-old dating advice & follow these tips

If we stop playing the games listening to age-old, gendered outdated dating fundas tell us to play, can dating become more fun? Where self-love goes hand-in-hand with consideration for others? Where our confidence to be ourselves gives us the confidence to be vulnerable with each other. Where dating feels like a joyful rom-com starring you as yourself, not a tiring game that requires you to hide and ‘adjust’ to antiquated norms of dating.

Bumble's new dating manifesto is all about flipping the age-old outdated dating advice. With this manifesto, Bumble aims to encourage women to be their authentic selves and let the hearts set the pace to forge safe, healthy and meaningful connections.

It's a Myth: “Men don't like forward girls”

Why watch the clock, waiting and hoping for them to call or replying to a text? You decide your pace. Suggest that first date. If you get the jitters by seeing their profile picture, send that cute message and make the first move!

“If it's not committed, it is not real”

Trash that thought and decide what is real for you. All kinds of relationships deserve respect–casual dating, long-term love, brief affairs, a fun fling, platonic connections or even easy friendships. You decide how you date and what it means to you.

“If he does or doesn’t do ‘that’, he is just not into you”

Ask yourself–how into him are you?

“Don't have sex on the first date, boys only want one thing…”

You might get a spark on the first date, or it might take ten dates. Sometimes, it might not happen at all. Check that mutuality meter. Make your own decision and take control of your dating journey. Go for it 'WHENEVER' it feels right, and be sure to use protection, ok?

“Don't be so picky, itna bura bhi nahi hai”

'They are not that bad' is not a strong enough reason to stay with them. Why settle for less? 'Choose yourself’–if it doesn't feel right, it doesn't. You might not find 'The One' at once or might find many ‘The Ones’. You will know when it clicks and that will feel right.