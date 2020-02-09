Happy Teddy Day 2020: Date, Significance, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings

Happy Teddy Day 2020: Date and Significance

Valentines Week began on February 7th and the fourth day of this week filled with love is celebrated as Teddy Day. The day is celebrated on February 10th, following Chocolate Day, Propose Day and Rose Day. On Chocolate Day, the love couples celebrate the day by eating something sweet in order to add that sweetness to their relationship. On Teddy Day, lovebirds gift each other cute teddy bears as a symbol of their love for each other. However, just like Chocolate Day, this day is also not limited to couples in a love relationship. There are other forms of love that need to be celebrated as much as romantic love. If you love your friends, siblings, parents and even pets, celebrate the day with as much fervour.

There is a ritual just like the Rose Day that every colour signifies something. Each colour teddy bear passes a hidden message with it. Here is the significance of each colour of Teddy bear.

Pink Teddy Bear

This means that your crush also likes you back and adores you.

Red Teddy Bear

Just like the red rose, red teddy bear signifies love. You can gift a red teddy bear to your loved ones.

Orange Teddy Bear

Orange teddy bear wishes joy, hope and sunshine. You can gift a cute little orange teddy bear to your loved ones to wish them all the happiness in the world.

White Teddy Bear

White teddy has a special message. If someone, especially your crush gives you a white teddy, it means that they are trying to say that they are already booked. However, sometimes people don’t get any other option than white teddy bear to gift. So before jumping to conclusions, it’s better to confront them about their feelings.

Teddy Day 2020 WhatsApp Wishes, Facebook Greetings

Even if the sun refuses to shine, the words refuse to rhyme… You will always be my Valentine. Love you sweetheart... Happy Teddy Day!!

Surely there is nothing as good as getting a hug either from my favourite teddy bear or from my loveliest boyfriend. Happy teddy day sweetheart!

Breathing is sign of life, heart beating is sign of life, a teddy is sign of love, and your love is a sign of my life. Happy teddy day!

You always live within me, laugh within me, and give me a soft and touchy feeling just like a lovely teddy. Happy teddy day!

You are my shoulder to cry upon, like earlier I had my Teddy. Hope this Teddy helps you the same way. Happy Teddy Day!

Sweetheart, let me be your teddy and always remain by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

