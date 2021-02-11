Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Hug Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook

Happy Hug Day 2021: A 'jaadu ki jhappi' is something that can make a person feel special. Just like many other days, Hug Day also holds a special significance during the Valentine's week. The lovers after celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day, will celebrate the Hug Day on February 12. Hug is an expression of love, a gesture that says ‘I care for you’ in an unsaid manner. You don't need to be in a relationship to celebrate this day since a hug can be given to a friend or colleague. So spread your arms and embrace all your loved ones in life. Celebrate Hug Day 2021 by not just giving a warm hug but also by sharing beautiful quotes, meaningful messages, and images on social media platforms!

Happy Hug Day 2021 Quotes and Messages:

“Got a gift for you!

No cost!

No batteries required! Tax free,

Performs silently, extremely personal!

Fully returnable!

Its a hug from ME to You!!”

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Hug Day 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye. Happy Hug Day!

Sending your way a warm Hug, just to let you know that I'm thinking of you. A very Happy Hug Day to you, honey!

Sometimes, a hug is an answer, even when the question is not known.

Koi Kahe Isse Jaadu Ki Jhappi,Koi Kahe Isse Pyaar..Mauka Khubsurat, Aa Gale Lagja Mere Yaar...Happy Hug Day ! Bole Toh Hug Day Mubarak

​Happy Hug Day 2021 Greetings and Wishes:

> It's Hug Day and I just bugged you in my thoughts. I hope you felt the squeeze, my darling!

>You can't wrap love in a box but you can surely wrap your love in arms. That's the beauty of a hug. Happy Hug Day!

> Sometimes it is better to put your love into hugs than in words.Happy Hug Day!

> I am wishing you a hug day,with lots of love, care and smiles,I want to hug you my dear, Can you too? Happy Hug Day!