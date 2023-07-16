Fashion mogul Jane Birkin, the inspiration behind Hermes Birkin bags, dies at 76

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANE BIRKIN Jane Birkin

British actor-singer Jane Birkin, also popular as the inspiration behind the luxe Hermes Birkin bags, passed away in Paris. She was 76. The news of her demise was confirmed by France's Culture Ministry on Sunday. Birkin was ideal for fashion moguls and is credited to popularise bohemian chic looks.

Taking it to Twitter, the Ministry tweeted, "On July 16, 2023, actress and singer Jane Birkin died at the age of 76. Her collaborations with the greatest (Serge Gainsbourg, Etienne Daho, and Agnès Varda) have made her a timeless French-speaking icon."

Best known for her revolutionary and steamy duet Je t'aime...moi non plus, Birkin was found dead at her residence. If reports are to be believed, she was going through health issues for the past few years. In 2021, Birkin suffered a mild stroke following which she canceled all her shows that year. In March 2023, she canceled her shows after she broke her shoulder blade.

Jane Birkin also remained in the limelight for her musical and romantic life with Serge Gainsbourg. Their duet triggered a scandal for its obscene scenes and was banned by radio stations in Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain. They met on the set of Slogan in 1968 and spent 12 years together. However, they never got married. The couple had a daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg and separated in 1980 due to domestic violence. Even after splitting, they collaborated professionally for Baby Alone in Babylone, Lost Song, and Amours des Feintes.

Later, Birkin fell in love with filmmaker Jacques Doillon and gave birth to her third daughter, Lou Doillon in 1982. They separated in the 1990s.

