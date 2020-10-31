Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHOKEPANDIT National Unity Day 2020: Inspirational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel you must read

The country is celebrating the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India. Today, PM Modi will inaugurate the country's first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity (SoU) site at Kevadiya Colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The day is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in honor of the Iron Man of India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India.

His philosophies and teaching were much admired and followed by the people. On his birth anniversary today, have a look at some of the inspirational quotes by him.

Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success. The stiffer the opponent the more should our affection go out to him. That is the significance of Satyagraha. Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life. Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work. Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power. Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valor. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness. Two ways of building character - cultivating the strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness. Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit. The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board it can be safely brought to the part. A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage