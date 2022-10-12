World Sight Day 2022: Theme, Significance and Tips to follow for a better vision

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Sight Day

World Sight Day 2022: Celebrated on October 13th, the day marks an opportunity to raise awareness about retinal diseases and showcase the community's commitment to supporting the millions of people nationwide living with preventable vision loss. Eyes are the most important and delicate organ of our body; thus, it is important to protect our eyes. World Sight Day is a significant opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of routine eye exams, which are crucial for maintaining ocular health, particularly in people who are prone to illness or who have chronic conditions like diabetes.

World Sight Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year's World Sight Day is 'Love Your Eyes,' reinforcing the significance of treating one's eyes with the care they deserve.

World Sight Day 2022: Tips to maintain a better vision.

Regular check-ups Regular eye check-ups are crucial for maintaining good eyesight, as they can help prevent diseases or detect them early and prevent vision loss. Being aware of eye-related diseases can help you and your caregivers manage them better. Whether it is external damage or an underlying condition, awareness is key to preserving our eyesight. Macular degeneration is a condition where the macula deteriorates over time which causes blurriness and in some cases blindness. The UV rays of the sun enhance this process, so it is very important to protect your eyes by wearing your sunglasses. Excessive use of computers, TVs and phones can severely strain the eyes and even cause dry eyes, affecting vision clarity. It is recommended that you take breaks every 30-40 minutes to reduce screen time or try the 20-20-20 rule- look away every 20 minutes for 20 seconds about 20 feet in front of you. Monitoring glucose levels is crucial for diabetics if they want to avoid or manage DR. High levels of glucose can cause blindness from DR, while high blood pressure can damage organs like the heart and the eyes. A healthy lifestyle entails a healthy diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep as well as eliminating vices such as smoking and alcohol use. This is significant to prevent vision loss as it de-stresses your eyes and prevents retinal damage and progressive eye diseases.

