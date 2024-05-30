World No-Tobacco Day 2024: Improved Lung to Healthier Skin, 5 positive body changes after you quit smoking

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 positive body changes after you quit smoking

World No-Tobacco Day, observed on May 31 each year, highlights the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocates for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Quitting smoking is a significant step towards a healthier life. It brings immediate and long-term health benefits.

According to Dr. Ullas Batra, Co-Director, Department of Medical Oncology and Chief of Thoracic Medical Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), tobacco in any form can cause cancer, including those in the mouth, throat, and lungs, as well as in organs like the stomach, pancreas, kidneys, and bladder.

Chewing tobacco can lead to head and neck cancers particularly in the mouth, while smoking can cause lung cancer. There has been a shift in the incidence of lung cancer. In the past, chronic smoking was primarily associated with males. However, with the rise in pollution and exposure to passive smoke, women and individuals in younger age groups are increasingly being affected by lung cancers.

Also, more women are affected because the trend of smoking has picked up among females. Incidence of lung cancer makes up 30% of cases in females compared to 15% earlier. The estimated incidence of lung cancer in India stands at approximately 1.2 million cases, with around 65% classified as adenocarcinoma. This distribution suggests a rough split of 65-35 between smokers and non-smokers, as well as between males and females.

So, here are five positive changes your body experiences when you quit smoking:

1. Improved Lung Function

Within weeks of quitting smoking, your lung capacity begins to improve. The cilia, tiny hair-like structures in your lungs, start to recover, enhancing their ability to clean your lungs and reduce mucus build-up. This leads to easier breathing, less coughing, and a lower risk of respiratory infections.

2. Better Cardiovascular Health

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Within a day of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure start to normalise. After a year, the risk of coronary heart disease is about half that of a smoker's. Improved circulation and oxygen levels also mean better overall cardiovascular health.

3. Enhanced Sense of Taste and Smell

Tobacco smoke dulls your senses of taste and smell. Just a few days after quitting, you’ll notice food tastes better and scents are more vivid. This not only improves your eating experience but can also lead to healthier food choices and better nutrition.

4. Healthier Skin

Smoking accelerates skin ageing, causing wrinkles and a dull complexion. Once you quit, improved blood flow brings more oxygen and nutrients to your skin, promoting a healthier, more youthful appearance. Over time, the skin damage caused by smoking can start to repair itself, leading to a noticeable improvement in skin health.

5. Lower Cancer Risk

Tobacco use is a leading cause of various cancers, including lung, mouth, throat, and esophageal cancers. Quitting smoking reduces your risk significantly. After ten years, the risk of lung cancer drops to about half that of a smoker, and the risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, and oesophagus also decreases substantially.

As we mark World No-Tobacco Day, it's important to remember that every effort to quit smoking is a step towards a healthier, longer life. If you're a smoker, seeking support from healthcare professionals, friends, and family can greatly increase your chances of quitting successfully. Celebrate the positive changes in your body and embrace a tobacco-free life.

ALSO READ: International Potato Day 2024: 5 healthy potato recipes to savour the goodness of king of vegetables