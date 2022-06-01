World Milk Day, 2022: Know History, Significance, Theme and Important Facts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STREET_CLUB_EBBS World Milk Day 2022

World Milk Day: As the name suggests, this day is commemorated every year on June 1 to celebrate all aspects of the milk and dairy products which are obtained from it. Milk is a powerhouse of nutrients and provides health benefits. World Milk Day provides attention to the milk industry and creates awareness about its health benefits by holding activities related to it. People throughout the world consume milk as a part of their healthy balanced diet. It is consumed in various forms either as a liquid or like ghee, curd, sweets, butter, paneer etc. India is the largest producer of milk and holds 22 per cent of the global milk production followed by the US, China and Pakistan.

History of World Milk Day

Every year World Milk Day is observed on June 1. This day was recognised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation twenty years before. It came into force to encourage the use of milk and dairy products in one’s daily diet.

But, before its recognition, it was celebrated during the pre-Christian era in the British Isles. It is still celebrated to make people aware of its importance by explaining its production and how it is consumed in different forms. Like each year this year as well, World Milk Day will be celebrated throughout the world.

The theme of World Milk Day 2022

This year's World Milk Day will be falling on Wednesday. The theme of this year's World Milk Day is to bring focus on climate change and how dairy products can help the planet to sustain its harsh impact. Like they will try to achieve ‘dairy net zero’ by reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years and try to improve the waste management of the dairy sector.

How to celebrate World Milk Day

If you want to enjoy this day, you can add various dishes made up of milk or milk products to your diet. Right from starting off your day with a glass of milk to adding curd and ghee to your lunch, you can also have a sweet dish made up of milk later in the evening. This way you can celebrate World milk day by incorporating milk and its products into your diet.

