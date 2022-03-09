Craving for cool drink? Try risking your life with Motichoor & besan ladoos milkshake, claim netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOODIE_BLEST Motichoor, besan ladoos milkshake

Taking food experimentation to another level, a street vendor has introduced a milkshake with a unique yet bizarre combination of different types ladoos. No, we aren't kidding, he has really brought together two favorite desserts of Indians, creating an obnoxious mix. Recently, a food vlogger Aiyushi Malhotra took to her Instagram handle called Foodie Blest and dropped a video sharing the recipe of this interesting dish. The video has garnered a lot of attention from the netizens with more than 10k likes.

In the viral clip, the vendor made the milkshake with different types of laddus. First, he blended the besan laddoos with sugar powder, then he took motichoor and boondi laddoos. Then added some milk and ice cream to it and blended it together to make a shake. Well, how could he forget the presentation, he garnished besan laddu as a topping. “Kaisa laga experiment (How did you find the experiment to be?)” reads the caption of the post.

Needless to say, the weird recipe did not go down too well with the netizens. They found it disgusted and expressed their reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Bhagwan maaf nhi krega (God won't' forgive)." Another said, "Kuch oolti jesa mehsus ho raha h (Feel like puking)" "Shayad logo ko maarne ka irada hai uncle ji ka (Maybe uncle wants to kill people)", said a user.

Meanwhile, some of the netizens found it a bit amusing and gave their thumbs up to this new flavoured milkshake.A user wrote," Badiyaa thaa (It was good)."

Will you like to try 'ladoos milkshake?'

