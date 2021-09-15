Netizens are fuming over viral picture of Maggi milkshake: 'Ab zyada ho rha hai'

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
     
After ‘Oreo Maggi’ and 'Maggi Laddu', the latest entry to the list of bizarre food items is the ‘Maggi milkshake’. This displeasing and weird concoction has left netizens fuming.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2021 9:52 IST
There's no denying the fact that countless times our beloved Maggi noodles have been a saviour for our midnight hunger pangs. Although it has a simple recipe, everyone adds their own twist to their favourite dish. From loading it with vegetables to adding extra slices of cheese, each of us has our own way of making the noodles. These days even chefs and restaurants leave no stone unturned to give a quirky twist to their recipes to impress foodies. Some just go the extra mile and that gives birth to the bizarre food items. And the latest added to the list is the ‘Maggi milkshake’. 

Before you are disgusted with the displeasing and weird concoction, take a look at the pictures of the Maggi Milkshake that have been doing rounds on social media. 

In the viral pictures, we can see that how Maggi noodles are filled in a milkshake glasses. "Some idiot shared this with me…Maggie Milk-shake…. Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko," wrote a user @mayursejpal while sharing the viral image.

The picture has instantly caught the attention of netizens, leaving social media flooded with reactions.

