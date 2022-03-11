Is almond milk good for you? Know its benefits, nutrition and recipe to prepare

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is almond milk good for you?

Highlights Almond milk is a plant-based drink and is dairy-free

Almond milk is low in calories

Looking for a quick, refreshing drink that also boosts your health and immunity? Hunt no further! Almond milk is a nutritious, nut-based lactose-free drink that has become a popular and healthy alternative for dairy products over the years. It is light in flavour and a good source of fat, fibre and protein as well as milk that has an array of nutrients which are beneficial for the body. Made with blending almonds, it has a delicious, nutty flavour and a creamy texture that can soothe your taste buds.

What is almond milk?

Almond milk is made of blended almonds. The nuts are soaked overnight in water before being blended and strained to make the perfect drink. It is naturally dairy-free, which makes it suitable for vegans and people with lactose intolerance. Considered one of the healthiest drinks, it is a useful source of calcium. Also, almond milk has a variety of health-promoting nutrients.

What are the health benefits of almond milk?

Almond milk is a plant-based drink and is dairy-free

Naturally lactose-free

High in bone-building calcium

Low in calories

It keeps your heart healthy

Almonds are a good source of vitamin E, which is an important antioxidant helping to maintain a healthy immune system

Helps in weight management

Promotes healthy skin

How to prepare almond milk

Although almond milk is widely available in supermarkets, it is also very easy to make at home. All you need is some water and a cup of almonds.

Start by soaking the almonds in water for 8–12 hours or overnight.

Next, put the almonds in a blender with 4 cups of water

Blend, until almonds are be broken down into a very fine meal and the water should be white and opaque

Strain it completely

You can add honey, if you wish to make it a little sweet.

Enjoy your drink now!