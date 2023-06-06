World Food Safety Day 2023: Date, history, significance and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Food Safety Day 2023

World Food Safety Day 2023: On June 7, the annual observance of World Food Safety Day, we protect our sustenance at all costs. The United Nations created this day to raise awareness of the significance of food etiquette and safety at all phases of the food chain. Before our food reaches our stores, restaurants, and even our stomachs, it passes through a lengthy distribution chain managed by individuals who oversee harvesting, processing, storing, distribution, and preparation. This holiday is significant because there are numerous opportunities for food contamination along the extended chain of food consumption.

World Food Safety Day 2023 Theme

The theme of this year’s World Food Safety Day is “Food standards save lives.” Most people depend on the information in the packaging of consumable items to know whether their food is safe. These food safety standards guide farmers and those who process food.

World Food Safety Day History

On December 20, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly observed World Food Safety Day to honour and promote the importance of safe food. The day is celebrated with help from the World Health Organisation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

World Food Safety Day Significance

Approximately 600 million cases of foodborne diseases are reported annually, according to the UN, making contaminated food one of the most serious risks to human health. The most vulnerable individuals and socially marginalised groups are disproportionately affected by diseases brought on by unsanitary food, including women, children, and conflict victims. The opportunity to work more and intensify efforts to ensure that people must eat food that is safe and hygienic presents itself on World Food Safety Day in 2023.

5 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT FOOD SAFETY

Numerous ailments are present.

There are over 250 gastrointestinal diseases worldwide.

Freezing prevents bacterial growth.

Freezing food inhibits or eliminates the development of bacteria.

Food-borne pathogens are complex

Food-borne pathogens can also cause renal failure, arthritis, and meningitis.

Can openers and foodborne illness

Due to food residue, unwashed can openers have been identified as one of the primary causes of food poisoning.

No ambiguous signals

All foods must be kept either hot or chilly, never at room temperature.

