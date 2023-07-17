World Emoji Day 2023: Know date, theme, history, significance and other key details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know everything about World Emoji Day 2023.

World Emoji Day is the day to celebrate the impact of emojis on our lives and culture. We are sure you are already looking forward to this day, so let’s learn more about it.

World Emoji Day was first celebrated in 2014, and since then it has been steadily growing in popularity. The day is officially observed every year on July 17, which is the date displayed on the calendar emoji. This day is celebrated with lots of fun activities and events around the world.

The theme of World Emoji Day 2023

History of World Emoji Day

The history of World Emoji Day goes back to 2014 when a young engineer named Jeremy Burge created a website called Emojipedia. He wanted to make it easier for people to find and use emojis. At first, the website was just meant to be an informational resource. But over time, it became a platform for people to share their thoughts about emojis and their uses. Eventually, Burge decided to declare July 17th as World Emoji Day.

Significance of World Emoji Day

The significance of World Emoji Day is that it celebrates a universal language that can be used by anyone, regardless of language or culture. It also brings people together by helping them understand and communicate with each other more easily. It symbolises the power of technology and how it can bring people together in a positive way.

So go ahead and start planning your World Emoji Day 2023 celebration! You can send special emoji cards to your friends and family, or you can even organise an emoji-themed party. Whatever you decide to do, make sure that you get everyone involved in celebrating this special day.

