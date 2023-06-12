World Blood Donor Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV World Blood Donor Day 2023

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Every year on June 14th, World Blood Donor Day is observed to raise awareness of blood donation and to encourage people to give blood frequently for the benefit of humanity. Blood donation is a quick and painless action that can save a life. The goal of World Blood Donor Day is to encourage everyone to donate blood so that more lives can be saved.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme

World Blood Donor Day 2023 will be observed under the slogan “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” The World Health Organization states that the emphasis of this year’s theme is to widely disseminate the idea of giving plasma and blood to save lives. The theme for World Blood Donor Day in 2023 emphasizes the importance of everyday people in saving lives. On World Blood Donor Day, the World Health Organization releases a new theme each year. The festivities and events that organizations host are centered on a single subject.

World Blood Donor Day 2023: Significance

Blood donation is vital to save lives across the world. The majority of health complications create the need for immediate blood requirements, where blood donation plays an active role. It is essential to save lives, help in patient surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and other health hazards. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that about 118.54 million blood donations are collected worldwide. Around 40% of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16 % of the world's population. About 13,300 blood centers in 169 countries report collecting a total of 106 million donations.

World Blood Donor Day: History

Richard Lower, an English physician, was the first person who used the science of blood donation with animals and successfully transfused blood between two dogs. Later, Karl Landsteiner, an American biologist, physician, and immunologist discovered the system of ABO human blood type to determine donors. Soon, blood transfusions became a common topic in the health industry. Blood donor day was first initiated in May 2005 at the 58th World Health Assembly where it was decided to assign a day as World Blood Donor Day to be celebrated as an annual event held on 14th June to commemorate the birthday of Karl Landsteiner.

