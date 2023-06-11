World Day Against Child Labour 2023: History, significance, date, theme and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Day Against Child Labour 2023

World Day Against Child Labour is celebrated on 12 June every year with the aim to eradicate child labour. It is an event that is observed by all United Nations member countries to raise awareness about the need to end child Labour. According to the United Nations, more than 150 million children around the globe are still working or are forced to work as labourers. It aims to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour. The UN believes child labour can be eliminated from the world if people and governments focus on the root cause and understand social justice and child labour are interlinked.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Theme

This year, we will be celebrating the 21st World Day Against Child Labour. On this occasion, the International Labour Organization (ILO) organizes several events that emphasize on the importance of ending child Labour. This World Day Against Child Labour, the ILO has decided on the theme “Week of Action against Child Labour” to raise more awareness about the issue.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 History

This year, we will mark the 21st World Day Against Child Labour. The origin of this day can be traced back to 2000. For nearly two decades, there has been steady progress in reducing child labour. However, conflicts, crises and the COVID-19 pandemic have plunged more families into poverty and forced millions more children into child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Significance

Child Labour is a serious problem and World Day Against Child Labour addresses this issue. Child Labour robs children of having a ‘normal’ childhood. They are made to work in exploitative conditions that can potentially be dangerous. It is important to support and observe days like World Day Against Child Labour to amplify the message of eradicating child Labour.

World Day Against Child Labour is a reminder that child labour practices are a severe problem, and it is necessary to address this issue. Child labour robs children of their innocence, their rights, and normal childhood as they are forced to work in harsh conditions and often subjected to trauma. It is important to support and observe this day to amplify the message of eradicating this inhuman practice.

