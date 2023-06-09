Hawaii Volcanic Eruption: Precautions issued for tourists visiting 'The Rainbow State'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HAWAIIBIGISLAND The volcanic eruption at Kilauea volcanos within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

On Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at approximately 4:44 am the Kilauea volcano erupted within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The unfortunate event is said to have gathered thousands of viewers, who would all be visiting to watch the hot lava flow which is why the park officials deemed it necessary to issue some precautionary measures.

The National Park Service in a press release stated the following precautions to be kept in mind by the viewers:

Volcanic eruptions are a high-risk and uncertain territory. Tourists are advised to stay on marked trails and overlooks and not enter closed areas and also avoid cliff edges and earth cracks.

The harmful volcanic gases pose a threat to everyone, especially those with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant women.

Be cautious while you drive. Drive slow and safe and expect long waiting lines for parking spaces at popular vintage points like Kilauea Overlook and Devastation parking lot.

The park is open 24 hours a day so avoid coming when it is crowded. The ideal time to visit is after 9 pm and before 5 am.

Being at a very steep height of almost 4000 feet, it is advised that you come absolutely covered since it can get chilly any time of the day. It is advised to bring rain jackets, wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

Read More Travel News