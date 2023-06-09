Friday, June 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Hawaii Volcanic Eruption: Precautions issued for tourists visiting 'The Rainbow State'

Hawaii Volcanic Eruption: Precautions issued for tourists visiting 'The Rainbow State'

The summit eruption in the Kilauea volcanos at the Hawaii National Volcano Park has attracted many tourists who were already visiting. So, the state has issued precautions in such a dangerous environment.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2023 15:26 IST
Volcanic eruption
Image Source : TWITTER/@HAWAIIBIGISLAND The volcanic eruption at Kilauea volcanos within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

On Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at approximately 4:44 am the Kilauea volcano erupted within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The unfortunate event is said to have gathered thousands of viewers, who would all be visiting to watch the hot lava flow which is why the park officials deemed it necessary to issue some precautionary measures.

The National Park Service in a press release stated the following precautions to be kept in mind by the viewers:

  • Volcanic eruptions are a high-risk and uncertain territory. Tourists are advised to stay on marked trails and overlooks and not enter closed areas and also avoid cliff edges and earth cracks.

  • The harmful volcanic gases pose a threat to everyone, especially those with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant women.

  • Be cautious while you drive. Drive slow and safe and expect long waiting lines for parking spaces at popular vintage points like Kilauea Overlook and Devastation parking lot.

  • The park is open 24 hours a day so avoid coming when it is crowded. The ideal time to visit is after 9 pm and before 5 am.

  • Being at a very steep height of almost 4000 feet, it is advised that you come absolutely covered since it can get chilly any time of the day. It is advised to bring rain jackets, wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.

Read More Travel News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Travel Section

Top News

Related Travel News

Latest News