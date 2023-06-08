Miss World 2023 pageant is returning to India after 27 years | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Miss World 2023 pageant is returning to India after 27 years

India is set to host the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant after a gap of 27 years, it last hosted the event in the year 1996. The announcement was made by the Miss World Organization in a press conference in the national capital on Thursday afternoon. The 71st Miss World 2023 will be held later this year but the exact date and host city have not been announced yet.

"India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country's grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together," Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska said.

Julia Morley also expressed her excitement about India becoming the venue for Miss World 2023. "I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world. Miss World Limited and PME Entertainment are joining forces - to produce an extraordinary Miss World Festival. 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever. I'd also like to thank Dr Syed Zafar Islam for his support in making this possible," Julia Morley said.

The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who is currently in India spreading the word about the beauty competition, said she is excited to hand over her crown in this "beautiful country" which stands for the same values as Miss World.

"India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here .. and you make me feel like home. You stand for the same values.. diversity, unity... Your core values are family, respect, love, kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is so much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea," said the Miss World 2022.

"I am so excited to meet all my sisters across the globe to welcome them to India to show them what India truly stands for, what India is, what is the diversity in India... I am really excited and looking forward to this journey. I hope you guys have the best time here in India," she said.

India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Sun, Sea and Sand: Explore the best beaches in Goa for a perfect summer getaway

Also Read: National Best Friend Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, History, Significance, and More

Read More Lifestyle News