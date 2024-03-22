Why is Bihar Diwas 2024 celebrated on March 22? Here's top 5 places to visit in land of monasteries

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Why is Bihar Diwas 2024 celebrated on March 22?

Bihar, a state in eastern India, is rich in culture, history, and heritage. Every year on March 22, the people of Bihar celebrate Bihar Diwas to commemorate the formation of the state. This day holds significant historical importance as it marks the day when the state of Bihar was carved out of the Bengal Presidency in 1912. The celebration of Bihar Diwas is not merely an event but a reflection of the state's journey through time, its cultural diversity, and its contributions to the nation. It serves as a reminder of Bihar's glorious past and its potential for a bright future.

Bihar Diwas 2024: History

The decision to celebrate Bihar Diwas on March 22 is rooted in history. On this day in 1912, the British colonial administration formally recognised Bihar as a separate administrative unit, distinct from the Bengal Presidency. This separation was a pivotal moment in Bihar's history, paving the way for its socio-economic and political development as an individual state.

Over the years, Bihar Diwas has evolved into a grand celebration, featuring various cultural programmes, exhibitions, seminars, and events that showcase the state's rich heritage and traditions. It brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate the essence of Bihar and reaffirm their commitment to its progress and prosperity.

As Bihar celebrates its statehood anniversary, it also invites people from across the country to explore its diverse attractions. From historical sites to religious landmarks, Bihar offers a plethora of destinations that captivate visitors with their charm and significance.

Here are the top five places to visit in the 'Land of Monasteries':

Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh Gaya: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mahabodhi Temple is one of the holiest Buddhist pilgrimage sites. It marks the spot where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree.

Nalanda University, Nalanda: Once a renowned centre of learning in ancient India, Nalanda University is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors can explore the ruins of this ancient seat of education, which attracted scholars from all over the world.

Vikramshila University, Bhagalpur: Another ancient centre of learning, Vikramshila University was established during the Pala dynasty. Today, visitors can visit the ruins of this historical site and learn about its significance in Indian academia.

Kesaria Stupa, Kesaria: Standing tall as one of the largest Buddhist stupas in the world, the Kesaria Stupa is a marvel of ancient architecture. Dating back to the Mauryan period, it offers insights into Bihar's rich Buddhist heritage.

Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna: This gurudwara is one of the holiest sites in Sikhism as it is believed to be the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. It attracts devotees from around the world, especially during festivals.

