Why do we celebrate National Voters' Day on January 25? Know history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Voters' Day 2024: History, significance and more

National Voters' Day is an annual celebration in India that takes place on January 25th. This significant day aims to encourage and maximise the enrolment of new voters, especially the youth. The celebration also serves as a reminder of the foundation of the Election Commission of India on January 25th, 1950. With a particular theme assigned each year, National Voters' Day not only highlights the importance of the right to vote but also emphasises the role of the youth in shaping the country's future.

National Voters' Day 2024: History

The inaugural National Voters' Day was commemorated on January 25th, 2011, as a response to the declining interest of young voters in enrolling themselves in the electoral rolls. The Union government, led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, approved a proposal from the law ministry to establish this special day. The Election Commission of India took on the responsibility of identifying eligible voters who turned 18 years old on January 1st of each year and enrolling them in the electoral rolls. These newly enrolled voters would then be issued their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) on January 25th.

National Voters' Day 2024: Significance

Celebrating the Right to Vote: Voting is a fundamental right in a democracy, and National Voters' Day emphasises its importance in shaping the nation's future.

Promoting Voter Awareness: The day raises awareness about electoral processes, issues, and candidates, encouraging informed voting decisions.

Engaging the Youth: Special focus is given to enrolling new voters, particularly young adults, and encouraging them to exercise their franchise.

Appreciating Election Commission: The day acknowledges the ECI's efforts in conducting free and fair elections and upholding democratic values.

National Voters' Day 2024: Theme

Each year, National Voters' Day is celebrated with a unique theme that reflects the essence of the occasion. The themes chosen for this special day aim to inspire and engage voters, especially the youth. The theme for National Voters’ Day 2024 is ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’. This theme is a continuation from the previous year, emphasising the importance of voting and encouraging individuals to exercise their right to vote confidently. President Droupadi Murmu will headline a national function in New Delhi this year to present the National Awards for the year 2022, hosted by the Election Commission of India and graced by Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal as Guest of Honour. The event, celebrating the power of democracy, will also welcome international guests from election management bodies in Maldives, the Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan.

ALSO READ: Why do we celebrate Republic Day on January 26? Know history, significance and more