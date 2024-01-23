Why do we celebrate Republic Day on January 26? Know history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Republic Day 2024: Know history, significance and more

In 2024, India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26. India explodes in a vibrant celebration on this national holiday but have you ever stopped to wonder why this specific date holds such significance?

The answer lies in the very foundation of modern India - its Constitution. On January 26, 1950, after nearly three years of meticulous drafting and deliberation, the Constitution of India came into effect. This momentous occasion marked the birth of a truly sovereign, democratic republic, free from the shackles of colonial rule.

Republic Day 2024: History

India's journey to becoming a republic was a long and arduous one. After gaining independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, the nation needed a robust legal framework to govern itself. The Constituent Assembly, formed in 1946, embarked on the monumental task of drafting a constitution that would enshrine the fundamental rights and principles of a sovereign democratic republic.

The Constitution, meticulously crafted over two years and eleven months, was finally adopted on November 26, 1949. However, its implementation was ceremonially delayed until January 26, 1950. This deliberate choice held immense historical significance.

The Significance of January 26:

January 26, 1930, marked a pivotal moment in India's freedom struggle. It was on this day that the Indian National Congress, under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru, declared "Purna Swaraj," or complete independence, from British rule. This declaration served as a clarion call for the final phase of the independence movement, galvanising the nation towards self-determination.

Therefore, choosing January 26 as the date for the Constitution to come into effect was a symbolic gesture, linking the birth of the republic to the unwavering pursuit of freedom. It marked the culmination of decades of struggle and sacrifice, the realisation of a long-cherished dream.

Republic Day 2024: Celebrations

The day is marked by grand celebrations across the country. In New Delhi, the capital, a magnificent parade showcases the might of the Indian armed forces, cultural tableaux depicting the diversity of India's states, and breathtaking displays of aerial acrobatics. Similar celebrations, though smaller in scale, take place in state capitals and major cities.

Beyond the pomp and grandeur, Republic Day serves as a potent reminder of the ideals and aspirations that bind us together as a nation. It is a day to celebrate the strength of our democracy, the resilience of our people, and the unwavering spirit of freedom that continues to guide us forward.

