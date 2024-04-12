When is Vishu 2024? Date, rituals, significance, celebration and more about the Malayalam New Year

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Vishu 2024:Date, rituals, significance and more

Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, is a vibrant and cherished festival celebrated with great zeal among the Malayali community. Observed on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam, Vishu marks the beginning of a new year according to the traditional Malayalam calendar. It is a time of joy, anticipation, and renewed hope for the year ahead. Homes are adorned with colourful decorations, and elaborate feasts are prepared to commemorate this occasion. With cultural programs, family gatherings, and community festivities, Vishu brings people together to rejoice in the spirit of new beginnings and prosperity.

Vishu 2024: Date and timings

Vishu falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam, typically in the second week of April according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Vishu will be celebrated on April 14th, with the Sankranti Moment on Vishu Kani occurring at 9:15 PM on April 13, according to Drik Panchang.

Vishu 2024: History

Vishu's roots trace back to ancient Kerala, coinciding with the spring equinox. It signifies a fresh start, a time to welcome a bountiful harvest season and honour Lord Vishnu, the protector and preserver of the universe. The festival also celebrates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura.

Vishu 2024: Significance

Vishu is a time for renewal, hope, and prosperity. Families gather for elaborate feasts, prayers, and traditional rituals. The Vishu Kani, a meticulously arranged display of auspicious items like gold coins, rice, fruits, and a Konna (elephant foot metal lamp), is viewed at dawn to usher in good luck for the coming year. Wearing new clothes, bursting firecrackers, and visiting temples are some of the other customs associated with Vishu.

Vishu 2024: Rituals and Celebrations

Vishu is a delightful blend of traditions and customs. Here's a glimpse into how it's celebrated:

Vishu Kani: On Vishu morning, families prepare a special arrangement called Vishu Kani. This includes auspicious items like fruits, rice, gold ornaments, and a mirror, symbolizing prosperity and good luck. The first thing people see upon waking up is the Vishu Kani, setting the tone for a blessed year.

Prayers and offerings: Devotees offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and Krishna. Temples witness a surge in devotees, especially during the auspicious Vishu Kani timing.

Sadhya feast: A grand vegetarian feast called Sadhya is a key part of Vishu celebrations. This elaborate meal features an array of dishes, representing the various flavours of life.

Cultural programs: Vishu is also a time for cultural festivities. Traditional dances like Kathakali and performances of music and drama add to the celebratory spirit.

Family gatherings and gift-giving: Families and friends come together to celebrate Vishu. It's a time for exchanging gifts, strengthening bonds, and sharing stories.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Puja rituals, timings, significance and more