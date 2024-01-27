When is Sakat Chauth 2024? Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE When is Sakat Chauth 2024? Know date and significance

Sakat Chauth, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, is a highly auspicious festival usually celebrated by women devotees in India. It is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh. Sakat Chauth is a time when women fast and pray to Lord Ganesha for the well-being and prosperity of their families and children. In this article, we will explore the date, rituals, and significance of Sakat Chauth 2024.

Sakat Chauth 2024: Date and Timings

Sakat Chauth 2024 Date: January 29, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi begins: 06:10 AM on January 29th, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi ends: 08:54 AM on January 30th, 2024

Sakat Chauth 2024: Significance

Sakat Chauth holds great significance in Hindu culture and is considered a day of immense blessings and prosperity. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is known as the remover of obstacles. Devotees believe that observing the Sakat Chauth fast with sincerity and devotion can bestow the Lord's blessings upon them.

Women primarily observe the Sakat Chauth fast to pray for the longevity, health, and success of their children and families. It is believed that the fast brings protection and prosperity to the entire family.

Couples facing difficulties with childbirth also observe the Sakat Chauth fast and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that the fast can have a positive impact on their situation and bless them with a favourable outcome.

Sakat Chauth 2024: Rituals

Sakat Chauth is marked with various rituals and customs that are followed by devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Let's take a look at the essential rituals associated with Sakat Chauth:

Early morning bath: Devotees begin the day by taking an early morning bath, considered purifying and spiritually significant.

Sankalpa: After the bath, devotees take the sankalpa, a sacred vow to observe the Sakat Chauth fast for the entire day. The sankalpa is made with deep devotion and dedication.

Preparation of Idol: Following the sankalpa, devotees prepare the idol of Lord Ganesha. The idol is adorned with new clothes and placed on a stool.

Offerings: Devotees offer flowers, fruits, and sweets to the idol of Lord Ganesha as a gesture of gratitude and devotion. The Sakat Chauth aarti, a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is performed during this time.

Prasad: After the rituals and offerings, devotees consume til laddoo as prasad. This signifies the completion of the fast and the opportunity to break the fast.