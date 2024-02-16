When is Ratha Saptami 2024? Know date, puja timings, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, timings, history and more

Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami or Surya Jayanti, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, Lord Surya. It marks the beginning of the northward journey of the sun, signifying the arrival of warmer days and longer daylight hours. Celebrated with utmost devotion across India, the festival holds both historical and spiritual significance. Let's delve into the details of Ratha Saptami 2024

Ratha Saptami 2024: Date and Timings

Ratha Saptami 2024 Date: February 16, 2024

Saptami Tithi Begins: 10:12 AM on February 15, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends: 08:54 AM on February 16, 2024

Snan Muhurat: 5:17 AM to 6:59 AM on February 16, 2024

Ratha Saptami 2024 Sunrise: 6:59 AM on February 16, 2024

Ratha Saptami 2024: History and Significance

The name ‘Ratha Saptami’ translates to ‘chariot seventh,’ referencing the seven horses that pull Lord Surya's celestial chariot. This day also marks the beginning of the Uttarayana period, considered a more auspicious time in the Hindu calendar.

Several legends are associated with Ratha Saptami. One popular story narrates how Lord Surya, born as the son of Kashyapa Muni and Aditi, embarked on his journey to illuminate the world on this day. Another legend tells the tale of King Mahabali, who was defeated by Lord Vishnu (in his Surya form) and forced to return to the netherworld for six months, marking the start of spring.

Devotees celebrate Ratha Saptami by offering prayers to Lord Surya during sunrise, often chanting mantras and performing pujas. Some people also observe a fast on this day. The festival is believed to bring good fortune, health, and prosperity.

Ratha Saptami 2024: Rituals