When is Ratha Saptami 2024? Know date, puja timings, significance and more

Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami or Surya Jayanti, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, Lord Surya. It marks the beginning of the northward journey of the sun, signifying the arrival of warmer days and longer daylight hours. Celebrated with utmost devotion across India, the festival holds both historical and spiritual significance. Let's delve into the details of Ratha Saptami 2024
Ratha Saptami 2024: Date and Timings
Ratha Saptami 2024 Date: February 16, 2024
Saptami Tithi Begins: 10:12 AM on February 15, 2024
Saptami Tithi Ends: 08:54 AM on February 16, 2024
Snan Muhurat: 5:17 AM to 6:59 AM on February 16, 2024
Ratha Saptami 2024 Sunrise: 6:59 AM on February 16, 2024
Ratha Saptami 2024: History and Significance
The name ‘Ratha Saptami’ translates to ‘chariot seventh,’ referencing the seven horses that pull Lord Surya's celestial chariot. This day also marks the beginning of the Uttarayana period, considered a more auspicious time in the Hindu calendar.
Several legends are associated with Ratha Saptami. One popular story narrates how Lord Surya, born as the son of Kashyapa Muni and Aditi, embarked on his journey to illuminate the world on this day. Another legend tells the tale of King Mahabali, who was defeated by Lord Vishnu (in his Surya form) and forced to return to the netherworld for six months, marking the start of spring.
Devotees celebrate Ratha Saptami by offering prayers to Lord Surya during sunrise, often chanting mantras and performing pujas. Some people also observe a fast on this day. The festival is believed to bring good fortune, health, and prosperity.
Ratha Saptami 2024: Rituals
- Wake up early and take a bath.
- People visit holy places like the Ganga River for a special bath on this day.
- If you can't go to a holy place, take a bath at home and offer water to the Sun God.
- Offer water to the Sun God with jaggery water or rose petals.
- While offering water, chant special prayers for the Sun God.
- Doing rituals like hawan and yajna on this day is considered good.
- Organising Pitru Gayatri prayers on this day is significant.
- Reading the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana is considered lucky and can remove suffering.
- Giving to charity on this day is a good idea, helping those in need.
- Reciting Aditya Hridayam Stotram has many benefits.