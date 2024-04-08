When is Gudi Padwa 2024? Know date, time, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, history, significance and more

Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi in some parts of India, marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, especially in the state of Maharashtra as it marks the beginning of the the harvest season. This auspicious festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which typically occurs in March or April. In 2024, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9th.

Gudi Padwa 2024: Date and Time

Gudi Padwa 2024 Date: April 9, 2024

Pratipada tithi begins: 11:50 PM on April 8, 2024

Pratipada tithi ends: 8:30 PM on April 9, 2024

Gudi Padwa 2024: History

Gudi Padwa has a long history that is rooted in the Hindu mythology and traditions. Legend has it that the day signifies the beginning of the creation process by Lord Brahma, who introduced the concept of days, weeks, months and years. There is also a belief that this day marks the victory of King Shalivahana when people raised the flag to celebrate his return to Paithan. The Gudi is considered a symbol of triumph over evil.

Gudi Padwa 2024: Significance

Gudi Padwa holds immense significance in Hindu culture and is celebrated with fervour across India, particularly in Maharashtra. The term "Gudi" refers to a bamboo stick adorned with various auspicious symbols such as neem leaves, flowers, and a cloth, hoisted outside homes as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. The Gudi symbolises victory and is believed to ward off evil spirits.

The festival is also associated with various traditional rituals and customs. People clean and decorate their homes, prepare delicious feasts, and exchange greetings and sweets with friends and family. Special prayers and offerings are made to seek blessings for prosperity and success in the upcoming year.

Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals

Raising the Gudi: A symbolic flag hoisted on a bamboo staff, the Gudi traditionally depicts a neem twig, a silk cloth, and a pot of copper or silver. It's believed to ward off evil spirits and usher in good fortune.

Decorations and rangoli: Homes are adorned with colourful decorations, and intricate rangoli designs are created at the entrances to welcome prosperity.

Feasts and community gatherings: Delicious traditional meals are prepared, often featuring puran poli, a sweet flatbread. Families and friends gather to exchange greetings and celebrate the new year.

