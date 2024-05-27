What is sound therapy? Know how beneficial this healing therapy is for our body and mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how beneficial sound therapy is for body and mind.

In today's busy life, the word 'peace' has disappeared from most people's lives. People are struggling with stress and depression in their professional as well as personal life. Constant stress has a very bad effect on the brain. Due to this, people often have headaches. Chronic diseases are also triggered due to stress. If you want to get rid of stress and stay healthy for a long time, then sound healing therapy can help you with this. Let us tell you what is sound therapy and what are the health benefits of doing it.

What is sound therapy?

Sound therapy is an age-old treatment or practice. In this therapy, sound is created through voice and music, which tries to overcome many problems. With sound therapy, you can get relief from stress and depression. It is not only beneficial for your mental health but also benefits your body in many ways. Sound therapy originated in Greece and China, in which brain diseases were treated with sound therapy.

How is the process done?

Sound therapy is done in several ways. During this therapy, a trained practitioner tries to calm the patient's mind. First, the person going through stress is made to lie down on a yoga mat. Then this therapy is started by putting a mask on their eyes. In this therapy, the sound of music is played from a large bowl made of crystal or any other metal. The vibrations emanating from these sound waves create vibrations in the patient's body. These sounds enter your body and heal and relax your entire body.

Benefits of sound therapy

Stress and depression can be easily relieved with this therapy. People who are suffering from mental illnesses should take this therapy. Sound healing therapy not only cures mental disorders but also many diseases. Such as - cancer risk, dementia, migraine pain, joint pain and blood pressure are also relieved. Now this therapy is being modernized even more so that more and more people can benefit from it.