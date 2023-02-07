Valentine's Week: Say 'I love you' to her with these gifts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Know what to gift your Valentine this week

Valentine's Week: What better way to say 'I love you' to your special someone than giving them a well-thought-after gift? February is the month of love and though there are many ways to express your love to someone, giving them a gift tops the list. A nice gift will not only make your partner realise how much you love them but will also strengthen the bond of love. This Valentine's woo her with special gifts that will help you express love without saying the words.

Plan a vacation

Plan a vacation with your partner this Valentine's Week. This will not only get you closer than ever but will also help in building trust in the relationship.

Read: Celebrity inspired vacation spots that are ideal for Valentine's getaway

Spa voucher

A visit to the spa is something that every woman loves. Pamper your loved one on the occasion of Valentine's by treating them to a spa voucher.

Jewellery

Women love to wear jewellery. It is not just a great gifting option but something that she can use often. Wearing a piece of jewellery that you have gifted her will bring to her your memories instantly.

Read: Valentine's Week: Fashion guide and styling tips for women for all 7 days

Gemstones

Gemstones can bring a positive influence in people's lives. Give a gemstone studded necklace or ring and make them feel special.

Read: Valentine's Week: Gift your partner a perfect valentine day gemstone based on their zodiac sign

Assembled hamper

You can assemble a hamper for her this Valentine's. Know what she likes and wrap them up in a goodie bag and gift it to her.

Read More Lifestyle News