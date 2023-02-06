Valentine's Week: Fashion guide and styling tips for women for all 7 days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Valentine's Week: Know what to wear on all days of Valentine's

Valentine's week will start on February 7 with Rose Day. Every day in the coming week will be a special one for romantic partners and you would not want to run short of styling and fashion ideas for dates with your special someone. In India, there is still a lingering cold breeze and you would want to layer your clothes to beat the chill. However, that does not mean that you can't look fashionable. Here are some styling tips and fashion picks that will make your Valentine's more special and make your partner fall in love with you all over again.

Rose Day

Rose Day is the first day of Valentine's Week and you would want to keep it simple yet chic. A short dress is an easy pick for this day and frankly, you can't go wrong with it.

Propose Day

If you think that your romantic interest is going to say the magical three words to you on Propose Day, then you would want to pick up something that looks stylish and will get you some amazing pictures. Since sequin is the flavour of the season, you might want to try this trend out.

Chocolate Day

On Chocolate Day, you can go easy with fashion picks. Opt for a pair of jeans and a top but don't forget yo accessorize it for a trendy look.

Teddy Day

Teddy Day is all about cuteness and the ideal occasion to bring forth your inner fashion girl. Opt for trendy knitwear options to beat the chill.

Promise Day

Again, you can keep it simple on Promise Day. Opt for trousers and shirt combos and make sure to impress your partner with your colour choices.

Hug Day

Make your partner feel warm and fuzzy with your fashion choice on Hug Day.

Kiss Day

Kissing is associated with passion and you must opt for bright colours to stand out and impress your loved one.

Valentine's Day

On V-Day, opt for something in red. It is the colour of passion and will signify love and affection towards your partner.

