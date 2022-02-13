Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Valentine's Day 2022: Gift your partner a perfect valentine day gemstone based on their zodiac sign

Valentine's Day is a special day filled with love and romance. On this particular day, you can gift your loved one a gem-studded ring or necklace according to your zodiac sign to express your love and enhance your love life. These are the different gemstones as per your partner’s zodiac sign.

ARIES: Garnet

Garnet inspires love and devotion. It balances the sex drive and alleviates emotional disharmony. It activates and strengthens the survival instinct, bringing courage and hope. Sharpens perceptions of oneself and others. It opens the heart and bestows self-confidence

TAURUS: Opal

Opal Gemstone if worn in silver and in accordance with the laid down procedures increases the strength of Venus and thereby gives worldly pleasures. The wearer is able to get wealth, family happiness, children, fame and respect. The noted Indian film star Aishwarya Rai Bachan is always seen with this ring on her right-hand index finger. It gave her stability and completeness in her personal life. This gemstone has saved many marriages breaking.

GEMINI: Onyx

Onyx improves the wearer confidence, resulting in encouraging wise decision-making and promoting one’s physical stamina. It is also helpful to release physical stress, particularly when you are facing a difficult situation Associated with the root chakra, Onyx brings spiritual inspiration, and control over emotions.

CANCER: Moon Stone

Moon Stone promote emotional stability, equable temperament, and mental peace. Moon Stone bring about an emotional balance to a strained mind. Moon Stone are very supportive to the blossoming of love, close relations, and happy married life.

LEO: Pink tourmaline

Pink Tourmaline helps to relieve stress as they help to relieve depression The vibration of these stones will help you to substitute negativity for love, joy, peace, strength and courage It gives its wearer mental clarity and clears confusion and doubts

VIRGO:

Peridot helps in healing stress in relationships, lessening anger and jealousy, and slowing ageing, the Peridot promotes abundance and prosperity It also helps in improving focus and concentration.

LIBRA: White Topaz

One of the most powerful gemstones, Topaz facilitates the balance of emotions and provides protection from greed Known for its calming properties, White Topaz is said to aid purity, charity, integrity, truth, and loyalty in its wearer.

SCORPIO: Amber

Thought to aid memory loss, purify the body, alleviate headaches, and bone and heart problems, Amber is known for its stress-relieving and calming properties.

SAGITTARIUS: Citrine

Citrine t releases anger, negative feelings, deep-seated fears, destructive tendencies and is excellent to overcome depression. Citrine encourages creativity and self-expression. It raises self-esteem and allows the wearer to move forward optimistically

CAPRICORN: Iolite

Iolite clears thought forms, opening intuition. Helps you to express your true self, free from the expectations of others. Iolite releases discord within relationships. It encourages taking responsibility for yourself, overcoming codependency within your partnership.

AQUARIUS: Lapis

Thought to aid in the alleviation of insomnia and depression, Lapis is also known for creating openness, truthfulness, and creativity.

PISCES: Aquamarine

Aids the liver, throat, stomach, jaw, teeth, eyes, and ears. Aquamarine is also known for releasing fear, calming nerves, and bringing mental clarity. It blesses the wearer with name, fame, fortune, and money.

-Inputs from By Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems

Disclaimer- This article is based on general public information and proverbs. India TV does not confirm its veracity. Before wearing any gemstone, consult an expert from the relevant field.