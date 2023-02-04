Celebrity inspired vacation spots that are ideal for Valentine's getaway

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BANGKOK.EXPLOREANDTHAILAND.EXP Bangkok travel can be a very romantic experience for a couple

Valentine's Week is the ideal time to be close to your partner and show them how much you love and care for them. Romantic getaways are the biggest surprise that you can plan with your loved one and if it is Valentine's Week, the timing could not be any better. Travelling together helps in building trust and will bring you closer than ever before. If you are looking to plan a visit with your romantic partner, here are some celeb-inspired travel spots that can make the experience all the more romantic while creating a lifetime of memories for you.

Rajasthan

Be it Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal or Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood celebrity couples love Rajasthan for a reason. It is rich in culture and offers some of the best experiences for a couple, including safaris, desert tours and a rich and hospitable stay in some of the most exotic palaces and hotels with historical significance.

Thailand

Thailand is full of romantic experiences. The island resorts can be some of the best locations to relax and wind down. The shopping and local dining experience is something that couples can thoroughly enjoy together.

Paris

Paris is known as the 'city of romance'. Imagine proposing to your partner with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Travel together through Parisian streets, squares, buildings, gardens and create a lifetime of memories with your loved one.

Turkey

Turkey attracts tourists all year long. It is historically rich and offers a wide-ranging experience for travellers like sun-kissed beaches, pine-covered forests and historic Roman wonders. It has pleasant weather and can be an experience you will cherish forever.

Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's favourite holiday destination is Switzerland. Surrounded by hills, the country will offer a romantic experience worth your money. You can enjoy sightseeing, winter sports and a luxury and comfortable stay in one of the many resorts. You can go hiking, enjoy romantic dinners and lunches and indulge in wine tasting among many other activities.

