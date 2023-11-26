Tomato Side Effects: People with THESE problems should stay away from 'love apples'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tomato Side Effects

Be it vegetable or salad, tomato enhances the taste of every food. It is also very beautiful to look at. It is also used as garnishing in food. You will easily get tomatoes in the market in every season. Delicious chutney is also made from it, which enhances the taste of food. Many nutrients like Vitamin C, fiber, and calcium are found in tomatoes. These are important for health, but do you know that there are disadvantages to eating too many tomatoes? Yes, if you eat too many tomatoes, it can cause many problems.

Joint pain: People who have joint pain problems should avoid eating tomatoes in large quantities. They are rich in an alkaloid called solanine, which can cause swelling and pain in the joints.

Kidney stone: If you have a kidney stone problem, then potassium-rich foods should be consumed in limited quantities. Tomato is a rich source of potassium, if you consume too much tomato, it can cause kidney problems. In such a situation, kidney stone patients must consult a doctor before eating tomatoes.

Acidity problem: Nowadays, the gas problem is becoming common due to wrong eating habits. In such a situation, if you eat too many tomatoes, you may have problems like heartburn and acid reflux. Therefore, keep the quantity of tomatoes in food less.

Allergies and Infections: Some people are allergic to eating tomatoes. In such a situation, eating too many tomatoes can cause problems like swelling in the mouth, tongue, and face, throat infection, etc.

However, there are several benefits of eating tomatoes in winter. Know about them here.

Benefits of eating tomatoes

Beneficial for the digestive system Beneficial in blood circulation Reduces cholesterol level Helps in detoxifying the body Beneficial for skin Helps in reducing sugar levels Beneficial for weight loss Beneficial in increasing immunity

