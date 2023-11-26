Mustard oil benefits: From keeping the heart healthy to getting rid of cold and cough, know more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mustard oil benefits

Winter Care Tips: In the winter season, problems like cold, flu, viral fever, skin rashes, etc. start arising, in such a situation, mustard oil used in every house is very effective. Its use not only provides relief from some common diseases, but also provides relief from some serious diseases. Massaging with lukewarm mustard oil improves blood circulation. There are many benefits of using mustard oil in winter.

Along with the omega-3 fatty acids present in mustard oil, nutrients like Omega-6 fatty acids, polyunsaturated fats, Vitamin E, and minerals are found, which are beneficial for us in many diseases. Mustard oil works like a medicine for us in winter. It also works for our body from common diseases to reducing the bad cholesterol accumulated in the body. So let us know the benefits of mustard oil in winter and ways of using it.

Beneficial in cold, cough, and flu: The problem of cold is common in winter, in such a situation, massage with mustard oil provides relief from the phlegm accumulated in the chest and also expels the mucus. In case of a blocked nose, adding mustard oil in hot water and taking steam provides relief. Also, put some cloves of garlic in mustard oil, cook it for some time, keep it in a container, and put a few drops of it in your nose every night before sleeping. One can get relief from cold very quickly. Keep heart healthy: Omega three fatty acids, omega 6 fatty acids, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fatty acids present in mustard oil reduce ischemic heart disease by fifty percent. Therefore, always prepare your food by tempering it in mustard oil. Along with this, eating a little of it in bharta or salad is beneficial for the heart. Provide relief from arthritis: Massaging with lukewarm mustard oil improves blood circulation and also provides relief from arthritis. The nutrients present in it help in reducing swelling in the hands and feet. Get relief from cancer: Research has found that mustard oil helps in reducing cancer cells, hence use only mustard oil in your food. Apart from this, the use of this oil also provides relief from asthma, cough, and toothache.

