Time Management to Journaling: 5 healthy habits to decrease cortisol levels and alleviate stress

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 healthy habits to alleviate stress

The body's fight-or-flight mechanism is greatly influenced by cortisol, which is also known as the ‘stress hormone.’ While short-term spikes in cortisol are essential for navigating challenging situations, chronically elevated levels can wreak havoc on your health, contributing to anxiety, weight gain, and even weakened immunity.

Fortunately, incorporating certain healthy habits into your daily routine can effectively lower cortisol levels and leave you feeling calmer and more in control. Here are 5 key strategies to get you started.

Embrace the power of deep breathing:

Combat stress head-on by incorporating relaxation techniques like deep breathing exercises, meditation, or mindfulness practices. These activities activate the parasympathetic nervous system, counteracting the stress response and promoting feelings of calm. Engaging in activities like yoga, tai chi, or qigong can also be excellent ways to combine physical movement with mindfulness.

Fuel your body with wholesome foods:

Nourish your body with a balanced diet rich in whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. These foods provide sustained energy and essential nutrients, promoting overall well-being and reducing stress over time. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive caffeine, which can contribute to cortisol spikes.

Time management:

Efficiently managing your time is crucial for reducing stress and lowering cortisol levels. Prioritise tasks based on urgency and importance, breaking them down into manageable steps. Utilize tools like to-do lists and calendars to organise your day and allocate time for work, relaxation, and self-care. Avoid overcommitting and learn to delegate tasks when necessary to maintain a balanced and stress-free schedule.

Journaling:

Regular journaling is an effective way to manage stress and improve mental health. By writing down your thoughts, emotions, and experiences, you can gain clarity, release pent-up emotions, and reduce psychological distress. It can also help you better understand your emotions and behaviours, reduce rumination, and increase self-awareness and resilience, leading to overall better well-being. Taking out some time each day to write in a journal can be a simple yet powerful tool to improve mental health.

Connect with loved ones:

Strong social connections are vital for managing stress and promoting emotional health. Make time for friends and family, engage in activities you enjoy together, and build a support system you can rely on. Nurturing positive relationships can provide a sense of belonging and reduce feelings of isolation, ultimately contributing to lower cortisol levels.

ALSO READ: Regular Exercise to Stress Management: 5 tips to stay fit and active in your 20s