Shardiya Navratri 2023: Kolkata's menstrual hygiene pandal grabs attention | See Photos

Image Source : TWITTER The theme of the pandal is to break taboos about menstruation and raise awareness

The boom for Shardiya Navratri 2023 can be seen in full swing in India, especially in West Bengal. Various Durga Puja committees in different parts of the state including Kolkata are engaged in building grand Durga Puja pandals as per their capacity. In this sequence, there is also a Durga Puja pandal in the metropolis, whose objective is to break the misconceptions regarding menstruation.

In fact, a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata's Chitpur area near Jorasanko, the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, has come up with a unique theme to celebrate this year's puja. The theme of the pandal is to break taboos about menstruation and raise awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Durga pandal with menstruation theme

The Durga Puja pandal is decorated with pictures of women, sanitary pads and paintings depicting the menstrual cycle. Organizers hope the theme will inspire people to celebrate womanhood and recognize the importance of menstruation in the reproductive cycle. Panchar Palli Durga Puja Committee is organizing the puja for the 84th year.

In this context, the Executive President of Pathuriaghat Panchar Palli Sarvajanik Durga Puja Committee, Ellora Saha said, 'There are many taboos in our society regarding this menstruation. Some women are not allowed to go to the kitchen, some are not allowed to touch any food item or they are not allowed to go to temples, mosques, or churches. Why are there taboos even today, when we are proud of landing Chandrayaan on the Moon?'

The innovative pandal idea has also gained attention on social media. X users have not only applauded the organizers but also sent their best wishes for their cause. A user even wrote that such pandal ideas are the true way of celebrating a goddess.

