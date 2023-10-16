Navratri 2nd Day: Worship Goddess Brahmacharini, know puja vidhi, mantra and bhog recipe

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Maa Brahmacharini brings energy in the world

On the second day of Shardiya Navratri, the Brahmacharini form of Maa Durga is worshipped. It is said that Maa Brahmacharini brings energy in the world and worshiping her brings happiness and peace. While the first day is dedicated to Shailputri, on the second day the Brahmacharini form of the mother is worshipped. So let us tell you today how Goddess Brahmacharini should be worshiped on the second day of Shardiya Navratri, what is her mantra and what should be offered to her as food.

Navratri 2nd Day: Maa Brahmacharini: Puja Vidhi

To worship Goddess Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri, first of all, you should wake up in the morning in Brahma Muhurta and take a bath. After this, take a seat near the temple and meditate on Maa Brahmacharini. If you have a picture of Brahmacharini form of Mata, then offer her flowers, Akshat, Roli, sandalwood etc. and offer Panchamrit first in the offering. While offering Panchamrit, chant Om Aem Namah should be done 108 times. Along with this, betel leaves, betel nut and cloves are also offered to Maa Brahmacharini. After the puja, perform aarti of Maa Brahmacharini and distribute prasad to everyone.

Mantras of Maa Brahmacharini

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता. नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:..

दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू.देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा..ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Sanstha. Namasthasyai Namasthasyai Namasthasyai Namasthasyai:

(Holding in her lotus hands a garland of beads and a waterpot. May Goddess, the supreme celibate, be pleased with me)

Navratri 2nd Day: Maa Brahmacharini: Special Bhog

Offer Panchamrit as an offering to Maa Brahmacharini and follow the recipe:

Material required-

Milk – 1/2 cup

Curd (curd) – 1/4 cup

Honey – 2 tbsp

Ghee (clarified butter) – 1 tbsp

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Saffron threads – 8-10

Chopped dry fruits (cashew nuts, almonds, raisins) – 2 tbsp

Cooking Process

Before making Panchamrit, heat a tablespoon of milk and soak saffron threads in it. Leave it like this for a few minutes until the milk takes on the color and aroma of saffron.

Now mix the remaining milk and curd in a bowl, and mix it well until it comes together.

Add honey and sugar to the milk-curd mixture and stir it until the honey and sugar dissolve completely.

Melt the ghee and add it to the mixture and blend it well. Add saffron milk into it, and mix while stirring slowly.

Mix chopped dry fruits in the mixture of Panchamrit, add Ganga water and basil leaves it, and offer it to Maa Brahmacharini.

