Shahnaz Husain launches her beauty and wellness products at the 42nd International Trade Fair

The India International Trade Fair 2023 has already begun with a bang. Not only this, renowned pioneer of the beauty industry Shahnaz Husain has successfully launched her beauty and wellness products at the 42nd International Trade Fair. She was present at the fair and also interacted with fans and visitors. Thousands of people gathered to meet her, with whom Shahnaz also posed for selfies.

Police security and a large number of media personnel were also present at the moment. While interacting with people, Shahnaz also expressed her concern about the pollution and gave her suggestions and beneficial remedies for skin and hair-related problems caused by it. While providing free consultations to many, she even tipped to-be brides on how to take care of one's skin and hair-related issues.

For those who don't know, Shahnaz Hussain has always emphasized on Garlic hair oils for hair care. It is considered beneficial for hair and can actually prevent hair fall. Not only this, it also increases hair growth. A research also indicated that garlic helps in hair growth. The selenium and sulfur present in it work for hair growth and also make the hair strong. Selenium increases blood circulation, which helps carry nutrients to the hair follicles. It nourishes the hair and works for hair growth.

Shahnaz Hussain's journey

For the unversed, Beauty expert Shahnaz Hussain has become India's most successful businesswoman and beauty expert. Shahnaz Hussain's company is among the largest companies manufacturing herbal products. His company manufactures about four hundred products related to beauty and health. These products are in demand all over the world. The products of his company sell fast. Seeing the need for international-level training institutes, Shahnaz established Women's World International. In this institute, training is given on almost all subjects including body structure, beauty, personality development, and salon management. Seeing its success, Shahnaz started 'Man's World International'.

