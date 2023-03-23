Shaheed Diwas 2023: Why is Martyr's Day celebrated, Significance, Facts, Quotes and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Shaheed Diwas 2023: Date, history, and significance

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Every year Shaheed Diwas day is observed on March 23 to honour the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives while fighting t against British rule. Three freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death in Lahore jail (currently in Pakistan) on this day for their role in J P Saunders' murder and attacking the Central Legislative Assembly. At that time, Bhagat Singh was 23 years old, while Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 years old.

Shaheed Diwas 2023: Date

India observes Shaheed Diwas on March 23 every year to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. This day reminds us to be grateful for their efforts in protecting the nation and its people.

Shaheed Diwas: History

Shaheed Diwas holds great historical importance as it marks the day in 1931 when Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death for their contribution to India's independence. The President and Prime Minister, along with other ministers, honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. A two-minute silence is observed in their memory.

Shaheed Diwas: Significance

Shaheed Diwas is a day to remember and honour the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence. It is also a day to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who inspired people with his principles of truth and non-violence. On Shaheed Diwas, schools in India organise debates, essay contests, patriotic plays, and cultural activities to inspire the younger generation to learn about the sacrifices made by their ancestors for the nation's freedom. This day is observed as a tribute to the brave freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India's independence.

