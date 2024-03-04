Prince Charles-Diana Spencer to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal: 5 most expensive weddings in the world

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 most expensive weddings in the world

Love knows no bounds, and for some, the sky's the limit when it comes to celebrating that eternal bond. Weddings are often considered one of the most significant milestones in a person's life, a celebration of love and commitment. However, for some, weddings are not just about vows and rings; they are grand spectacles that spare no expense. While the costs may seem exorbitant to some, for those involved, they represent the celebration of love on an unparalleled scale. From luxurious venues to couture dresses and celebrity performances, these weddings redefine the meaning of extravagance and romance. Let's take a glimpse into the world of the five most expensive weddings that left everyone in awe.

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer

The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in July 1981 captivated millions worldwide. Although the exact cost of the wedding remains unknown, estimates suggest it ranged from approximately 110 million (approx INR 911 crore) when adjusted for inflation. The ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral was a grand affair, and Diana's iconic wedding dress, adorned with 10,000 pearls, contributed significantly to the overall expense.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

One of the most talked-about weddings in recent times was that of Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal, a billionaire businessman. The wedding took place in December 2018 in Mumbai and reportedly cost over $100 million (approx INR 828 crore). The extravagant affair included performances by international celebrities such as Beyonce and lavish decorations at multiple venues.

Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal spared no expense when his daughter Vanisha tied the knot with investment banker Amit Bhatia in June 2004. The wedding festivities spanned over five days in Paris and reportedly cost approximately $78 million (approx INR 646 crore). The highlight of the celebration was a performance by Kylie Minogue, adding a touch of glamour to the already extravagant affair.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

In April 2011, the eyes of the world were on Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine Middleton as they tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The estimated cost of their wedding was around $34 million (approx INR 280 crore). The bride's stunning Alexander McQueen gown alone reportedly cost $434,000, and the security arrangements for the event were extensive, contributing significantly to the overall expense.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock

The principality of Monaco witnessed a fairytale wedding when Prince Albert II married South African swimmer Charlene Wittstock in 2011. The festivities, which lasted over two days, had an estimated price tag of $70 million (INR 7 crore). The celebrations included a gala dinner, a concert by The Eagles, and a stunning fireworks display over the Mediterranean.

