Preparing for IVF: Do's and Don'ts for men before providing a semen sample

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a remarkable medical advancement that helps couples struggling with infertility realize their dream of parenthood. For men, providing a high-quality semen sample is a crucial aspect of the IVF process. To optimize the chances of a successful IVF treatment, it's essential to follow a set of do's and don'ts before providing a semen sample. In this article, we will outline a few guidelines by Dr Yugali Warade, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Mumbai, to help men prepare for this significant step in their fertility journey.

The Do's

Abstain from Sexual Activity: To ensure the best-quality sperm sample, it is recommended to abstain from ejaculation for at least 2 to 5 days before providing the sample. This period allows sperm to accumulate and increases the chances of obtaining a viable sample.

Stay Hydrated: Staying well-hydrated is essential for overall health and sperm production. Drinking plenty of water helps maintain sperm volume and motility.

Maintain a Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is beneficial for sperm health. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet.

Get Adequate Sleep: Rest is crucial for optimal sperm production. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support your overall reproductive health.

Exercise Regularly: Engaging in regular physical activity contributes to general well-being and can positively impact sperm quality. However, avoid excessive or extreme exercise, as it may harm sperm production.

Manage Stress: Chronic stress can negatively affect fertility. Practising stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, or mindfulness can be beneficial.

Wear Loose-Fitting Clothing: Wearing loose underwear and avoiding tight pants can help regulate scrotal temperature, which is essential for healthy sperm production.

Wearing loose underwear and avoiding tight pants can help regulate scrotal temperature, which is essential for healthy sperm production. Communicate with Your Healthcare Provider: If you have concerns about your fertility or suspect any underlying issues, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider for guidance and potential fertility testing.

Don'ts

Avoid Smoking: Smoking has a detrimental effect on sperm quality. If you smoke, quitting is highly advisable to improve your fertility.

Limit Alcohol and Caffeine: Excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption can impact sperm quality. It's best to limit these substances to moderate levels.

Steer Clear of Recreational Drugs: The use of recreational drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, can impair fertility. Avoid them completely.

Minimize Exposure to Environmental Toxins: Limit exposure to environmental toxins, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and chemicals, which can negatively affect sperm production.

Skip Hot Baths and Saunas: Extended exposure to hot baths, saunas, and hot tubs can raise scrotal temperature and adversely affect sperm quality. It's best to avoid them during the preparation period.

Don't Overdo It: Avoid excessive sexual activity or masturbation leading up to semen sample collection. This can deplete sperm reserves and negatively impact the sample's quality.

Avoid excessive sexual activity or masturbation leading up to semen sample collection. This can deplete sperm reserves and negatively impact the sample's quality. Don't Rely on Lubricants: Most lubricants can hinder sperm motility. If lubrication is necessary, use one specifically designed for fertility purposes.

Remember that infertility is a common challenge, and there are numerous medical interventions available to help couples achieve their dream of parenthood. A male's body constantly generates sperm, but the process on average, takes around 74 days to produce new sperm from start to finish. Although the average time can vary from 2 to 3 months. Consulting with a fertility specialist and adhering to these guidelines can significantly enhance your chances of a successful IVF treatment.

