Preparing for IVF: Do's and Don'ts for men before providing a semen sample

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a remarkable medical advancement that helps couples struggling with infertility realize their dream of parenthood. For men, providing a high-quality semen sample is a crucial aspect of the IVF process. To optimize the chances of a successful IVF treatment, it's essential to follow a set of do's and don'ts before providing a semen sample. In this article, we will outline a few guidelines by Dr Yugali Warade, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Mumbai, to help men prepare for this significant step in their fertility journey.
The Do's
- Abstain from Sexual Activity: To ensure the best-quality sperm sample, it is recommended to abstain from ejaculation for at least 2 to 5 days before providing the sample. This period allows sperm to accumulate and increases the chances of obtaining a viable sample.
- Stay Hydrated: Staying well-hydrated is essential for overall health and sperm production. Drinking plenty of water helps maintain sperm volume and motility.
- Maintain a Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is beneficial for sperm health. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet.
- Get Adequate Sleep: Rest is crucial for optimal sperm production. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support your overall reproductive health.
- Exercise Regularly: Engaging in regular physical activity contributes to general well-being and can positively impact sperm quality. However, avoid excessive or extreme exercise, as it may harm sperm production.
- Manage Stress: Chronic stress can negatively affect fertility. Practising stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, or mindfulness can be beneficial.
- Wear Loose-Fitting Clothing: Wearing loose underwear and avoiding tight pants can help regulate scrotal temperature, which is essential for healthy sperm production.
- Communicate with Your Healthcare Provider: If you have concerns about your fertility or suspect any underlying issues, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider for guidance and potential fertility testing.
Don'ts
- Avoid Smoking: Smoking has a detrimental effect on sperm quality. If you smoke, quitting is highly advisable to improve your fertility.
- Limit Alcohol and Caffeine: Excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption can impact sperm quality. It's best to limit these substances to moderate levels.
- Steer Clear of Recreational Drugs: The use of recreational drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, can impair fertility. Avoid them completely.
- Minimize Exposure to Environmental Toxins: Limit exposure to environmental toxins, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and chemicals, which can negatively affect sperm production.
- Skip Hot Baths and Saunas: Extended exposure to hot baths, saunas, and hot tubs can raise scrotal temperature and adversely affect sperm quality. It's best to avoid them during the preparation period.
- Don't Overdo It: Avoid excessive sexual activity or masturbation leading up to semen sample collection. This can deplete sperm reserves and negatively impact the sample's quality.
- Don't Rely on Lubricants: Most lubricants can hinder sperm motility. If lubrication is necessary, use one specifically designed for fertility purposes.
Remember that infertility is a common challenge, and there are numerous medical interventions available to help couples achieve their dream of parenthood. A male's body constantly generates sperm, but the process on average, takes around 74 days to produce new sperm from start to finish. Although the average time can vary from 2 to 3 months. Consulting with a fertility specialist and adhering to these guidelines can significantly enhance your chances of a successful IVF treatment.
