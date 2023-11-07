6 key reasons that cause male infertility

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Key reasons that cause male infertility.

As people's lifestyles undergo significant transformation, characterized by poor choices and habits, infertility has become a major concern. Up to 27.5 million men and women are infertile in India, according to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction. Although most people attribute infertility to women, it is not more than a myth. Conceiving a child involves the active contributions of both genders, each with distinct signs of potential fertility issues.

As per Dr Sandhaya Mishra, Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Milann Fertility Hospital, Indiranagar, infertility due to "male factor" causes makes up 40–50% of all instances, according to a survey by NCBI. The quality of sperm plays a pivotal role in the conception process. To enhance sperm quality, strength, and count, men need to implement positive lifestyle changes that increase the likelihood of successful pregnancy.

Six key reasons that cause male infertility

Excessive smoking: Given today's demanding and hectic lifestyles, the majority of people turn to smoke and other substance intake. While it surely provides temporary relaxation, its long-term consequences can be detrimental. Excessive smoking significantly reduces sperm count, motility, and quality, leading to infertility. Instead, making healthier lifestyle choices and replacing smoking with a healthy diet will not only promote overall well-being but also enhance reproductive health.

Extreme alcohol consumption: While alcohol consumption has become a modern trend, excessive intake can lower testosterone levels and affect sperm production, leading to erectile dysfunction and infertility. Thus, switching alcohol with green juices and drinks will not only contribute to healthy sperm production but also improve general health.

Poor diet: Diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall well-being. A poor diet that lacks crucial nutrients can result in diminished sperm quality, impacting fertility. Additionally, a lack of physical activity and obesity can disrupt hormone levels, including testosterone. Therefore, adopting a diet that prioritizes antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, and nuts is imperative for men to keep their reproductive health in check.

Stress: In light of today’s individual’s sedentary and hectic ways of life, stress has become a common issue. Among its various potential consequences, stress can lead to hormonal imbalances that affect sperm production and function. Hence, men must practice stress management techniques and strategies to promote healthy reproductive well-being.

Heat exposure: While hot tubs and saunas might sound all fancy, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can elevate scrotal temperature and impair sperm production. Thus, for men aiming to conceive and maintain healthy sperm production, avoiding excessive heat exposure is highly recommended.

Sexually transmitted infections: Infections within the male reproductive system, particularly sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea, can cause inflammation and scarring in the reproductive organs. Untreated inflammation in the genital tract can obstruct the passage of sperm, potentially leading to infertility. Hence, men must get these infections treated in time to target healthy conception.

Healthier choices to combat male infertility

In the contemporary era, infertility has emerged as a significant concern for couples, with male infertility coming out as a prevalent issue. For men to combat infertility and target healthy conception, maintaining a balanced diet, limiting alcohol and other substance intake, and including physical activity in their routines daily have become vital.

