5 common nutrient deficiencies in women: Symptoms and solutions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 common nutrient deficiencies in women.

Women are known to be the backbone of any society, playing multiple roles such as mothers, wives, daughters, and professionals. With such busy lives, it can be easy for women to neglect their health and well-being. However, one thing that women should pay special attention to is their nutrient intake. Nutrients are essential for the proper functioning of our bodies and a deficiency in any of them can lead to various health problems. In this blog, we will discuss 5 common nutrient deficiencies in women, their symptoms, and potential solutions.

Iron Deficiency:

Iron is an essential mineral that is responsible for the production of haemoglobin in our blood, which carries oxygen to different parts of the body. Women are more prone to iron deficiency due to factors such as menstruation, pregnancy, and lactation. The symptoms of iron deficiency in women include fatigue, weakness, dizziness, pale skin, shortness of breath, and frequent infections.

Solution: The best way to increase iron levels in the body is through diet. Foods rich in iron include red meat, poultry, seafood, lentils, spinach, and fortified cereals. Vitamin C helps with the absorption of iron so it is important to include citrus fruits or a vitamin C supplement in your diet. If the deficiency is severe, your doctor may recommend iron supplements.

Calcium Deficiency:

Calcium is another important nutrient that plays a crucial role in maintaining strong bones and teeth. Women are at a higher risk of calcium deficiency due to hormonal changes during menopause and pregnancy. The symptoms of calcium deficiency in women include brittle nails, muscle cramps, tooth decay, osteoporosis (weakening of bones), and irregular heartbeats.

Solution: The best way to increase calcium levels is through a calcium-rich diet including dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt. Other sources of calcium include leafy greens, tofu, almonds, and fortified cereals. Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium, so make sure to get some sunlight or take a vitamin D supplement.

Vitamin D Deficiency:

Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” as it is produced in the body when our skin is exposed to sunlight. It is important for maintaining strong bones, regulating mood, and boosting the immune system. Women are at a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency due to factors such as less exposure to sunlight, excessive use of sunscreen, and wearing clothing that covers most of the skin. The symptoms of vitamin D deficiency in women include fatigue, muscle weakness, low mood, and frequent illnesses.

Solution: The best way to increase vitamin D levels is through exposure to sunlight for at least 15 minutes a day. Foods rich in vitamin D include fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products. If necessary, your doctor may recommend a vitamin D supplement.

Folate Deficiency:

Folate (also known as folic acid) is a B vitamin that is essential for the production of red blood cells and DNA synthesis. It is particularly important for women of childbearing age as it can prevent birth defects in babies. The symptoms of folate deficiency in women include fatigue, weakness, difficulty concentrating, irritability, and anaemia.

Solution: The best way to increase folate levels is through a diet rich in folate including leafy greens, legumes, citrus fruits, and fortified cereals. Your doctor may also recommend a folic acid supplement if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

Magnesium Deficiency

Magnesium is a mineral that is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in our body. It is important for maintaining normal nerve and muscle function, regulating blood sugar levels, and building strong bones. Women are at a higher risk of magnesium deficiency due to factors such as stress, hormonal imbalances, and low intake of magnesium-rich foods. The symptoms of magnesium deficiency in women include muscle cramps, anxiety, irregular heartbeat, and migraines.

Solution: The best way to increase magnesium levels is through a diet rich in magnesium including leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Taking a magnesium supplement may also be recommended by your doctor if the deficiency is severe.

ALSO READ: Include THESE 7 vitamin C-rich foods in your diet during winter to boost immunity system

Latest Health News