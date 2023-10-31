Include THESE 7 vitamin C-rich foods in your diet during winter to boost immunity system

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Oranges are one of the best sources of Vitamin C

The winter season has started and during this time there is every risk of the immune system becoming weak. This is the reason why most people suffer from problems like colds, coughs, sore throat, fever, etc. Keep in mind that the Corona outbreak has started increasing again in the last few days. In such a situation, strengthening the immune system becomes even more important. It is said that immunity can be improved through a healthy diet. Some types of fruits and vegetables can make this task easier. It is believed that including foods rich in Vitamin C in your diet can be very beneficial.

These 7 fruits and vegetables are rich in Vitamin C, will not let you fall sick in cold, and your immunity will also become strong:

Oranges

Oranges are one of the best sources of Vitamin C. It is said that 100 grams of orange contains about 53.2 mg of vitamin C. It helps protect cells from damage, increases collagen, and improves skin. The best thing is that it also boosts the immunity system.

Broccoli

It is said that 100 grams of broccoli contains 89.2 mg of vitamin C. Half a cup of boiled broccoli provides 57% of the daily requirement of Vitamin C. Apart from this, it also contains other important nutrients like fiber, protein, and potassium.

Also Read: Superfood Sitaphal: 7 benefits of having custard apple this season

Capsicum

There are many benefits of capsicum. It has the highest amount of Vitamin C. One capsicum provides 169% of your daily requirement. This green vegetable is a treasure trove of various nutrients.

Kiwi

Studies have also shown that adding kiwi to a marginal vitamin C diet largely improves plasma vitamin C levels. One serving of kiwi contains most of your recommended daily intake.

Kale

Kale contains much more vitamin C than other vegetables. It is one of the world's best sources of Vitamin C. It is said that 100 grams of kale contains 120 mg of vitamin C. The best thing about this vegetable is that it is also loaded with vitamins A and K, and folate.

Strawberry

This delicious fruit is rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease. One cup of strawberries contains about 90 mg of vitamin C. It is also an excellent source of magnesium and phosphorus.

Tomato

Tomato contains many important nutrients and it is very rich in Vitamin C. Reportedly, one medium-sized tomato can provide about 28% of the reference daily intake (RDI). It also contains potassium, vitamins B and E, and other nutrients. We often use it as a vegetable, although tomato is a fruit that can also be eaten raw.

Latest Health News