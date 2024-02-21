Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, puja timing, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, timing and more

Pradosh Vrat, also known as Pradosham or Pradosha, holds a special significance in Hinduism. It is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees fast and perform prayers on this day with great devotion, believing it to bring prosperity, peace, and fulfillment of wishes. By observing the rituals with sincerity and faith, devotees believe they can attain divine grace and blessings on Pradosh Vrat. As we celebrate Pradosh Vrat 2024, know its date, significance, puja timing, rituals, and more.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date

This year, in February, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Significance

Pradosh Vrat is considered highly auspicious as it is believed to be the time when Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance, known as the Tandava. Observing this fast with sincerity and devotion is said to remove sins, grant blessings, and fulfill desires. It is also believed to be an opportune time for seeking forgiveness for past mistakes and seeking the grace of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Puja Timing

The puja timing for Pradosh Vrat varies based on the location and the specific phase of the moon. However, generally, Pradosh Kaal, which is the time around sunset, is considered ideal for performing prayers and rituals. The puja timings for the day are as follows:

Puja muhurat: 6:15 PM to 8:47 PM, February 21, 2024

Shukla Trayodashi Tithi begins: 11:27 AM, February 21, 2024

Shukla Trayodashi Tithi ends: 1:21 PM, February 22, 2024

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Puja Rituals

Fasting: Devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset on Pradosh Vrat day. Some may choose to observe a partial fast by consuming fruits and milk, while others may opt for a complete fast abstaining from food and water. Puja: In the evening, devotees take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja rituals. They prepare an altar with idols or pictures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Offerings such as flowers, incense, fruits, and sweets are made to the deities. Recitation of Mantras: Devotees chant sacred mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during the puja. The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and the Shiva Tandava Stotram are commonly recited during this time. Observing Vigil: After the puja, devotees often stay awake during the night, engaging in prayers, bhajans, and meditation to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Breaking the Fast: The fast is usually broken after performing the evening puja and offering prayers to the deities. Prasad, which is sanctified food, is then distributed among family members and guests.

ALSO READ: Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and more