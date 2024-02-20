Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, and more

Every year, the Hindu lunar calendar is adorned with numerous auspicious occasions, each carrying its own set of rituals, beliefs, and significance. Among these sacred days, Jaya Ekadashi holds a special place. It presents an opportunity for devotees to immerse themselves in spiritual practices, seeking victory over obstacles and progressing on the path of righteousness. By observing the prescribed rituals with sincerity and devotion, devotees can invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and experience inner transformation, leading to a life of fulfillment and spiritual abundance. As we celebrate Jaya Ekadashi 2024, let's delve into the essence of this revered day, exploring its date, auspicious timings, significance, and customary rituals.

Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Date

Jaya Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu lunar month of Magha. In 2024, Jaya Ekadashi is observed on February 20, Tuesday, aligning with the traditional Hindu calendar.

Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Shubh muhurat

The shubh muhurat for observing Jaya Ekadashi rituals typically begins during the early hours of the day and extends until the next day's sunrise. Devotees often wake up before sunrise to partake in the sacred activities associated with this Ekadashi.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 8:49 am on February 19, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 9:55 am on February 20, 2024

On February 21, Parana Time - 6:55 am to 09:11 am

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:27 am

Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Significance

Jaya Ekadashi is revered for its immense spiritual significance in Hindu culture. It is believed that observing this Ekadashi helps devotees attain victory over their inner conflicts and obstacles. The word "Jaya" itself means victory, and thus, this Ekadashi is considered instrumental in overcoming challenges and achieving success in various endeavors, both spiritual and worldly. Additionally, devotees also believe that observing Jaya Ekadashi with utmost devotion and sincerity can absolve one of their sins and pave the way for spiritual growth and enlightenment.

Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Puja Rituals

The observance of Jaya Ekadashi involves several customary rituals and practices:

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day, abstaining from consuming grains, pulses, and certain vegetables. Some may even choose to observe a completely waterless fast (Nirjala Ekadashi) to deepen their spiritual experience. Puja and Prayer: Special prayers and rituals are conducted in homes and temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Devotees offer flowers, incense, fruits, and sweets to the deity, seeking blessings for prosperity, success, and spiritual well-being. Reading Scriptures: Reading or listening to sacred texts like the Vishnu Purana or Bhagavad Gita holds immense significance on Jaya Ekadashi. It is believed that engaging with these scriptures purifies the mind and soul, fostering spiritual growth. Charity and Seva: Giving alms to the needy and performing acts of charity (daan) are considered highly meritorious on this auspicious day. Devotees extend their compassion and generosity to those less fortunate, reflecting the spirit of selflessness and service. Vrat Katha: Devotees often gather to listen to the sacred narrative (vrat katha) associated with Jaya Ekadashi, which narrates the significance and benefits of observing this Ekadashi with devotion.

